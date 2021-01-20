Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Is Torchwood coming back?

Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Is Torchwood coming back?

New hints in the Doctor Who festive special have us wondering if we could see John Barrowman and Eve Myles gearing up for more action.

John Barrowman

Published:

When will Torchwood come back? Ever since the Doctor Who spin-off aired its last TV episodes in 2011 many have been asking the question, with plenty of fans desperate to see the alien-hunting adventures of Captain Jack Harkness and Gwen Cooper continue.

Advertisement

Of course, Torchwood lives on in comics and Big Finish audio dramas – but could an on-screen return now be closer than ever? Well, new hints from Doctor Who festive special Revolution of the Daleks have some fans thinking just that, with the sign-off from John Barrowman’s Jack (who guest stars in the episode) potentially hinting at a Torchwood comeback.

“Sorry, lost track of time!” he tells the Doctor in a phone call. “Gwen Cooper sends her love by the way – says she took out a Dalek with a moped and her son’s boxing gloves. Ho-hooo!

“Anyway, I’m gonna stick around on Earth and catch up with her. I’ll call you.”

So could Jack and Gwen’s reunion hint at a return for their Torchwood team? In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we weigh up the possibilities of the Doctor Who spin-off being revived so many years later, and discuss whether there’s even a TV home for Torchwood in the 2020s.

Plus, we imagine what kind of story could face a revived Torchwood Three if it were to come back, as well as how the writing could include the fan-favourite (but deceased) characters played by Gareth David-Lloyd, Burn Gorman and Naoko Mori. Assuming, of course, that it isn’t the fate of Yaz (Mandip Gill) to take on the job…

Want more Doctor Who and/or Torchwood chat? Check out our original breakdown of the Torchwood hints in Revolution of the Daleks, or our theory about a potential surprise regeneration coming to the main series.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Olly Alexander
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Wild Highlands Coffee (500G) bag

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 35% off three bags of coffee with free delivery!

With this exclusive deal you can discover unique blends of Wild Highlands coffee

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who series 12 (BBC)

John Barrowman visits Ianto’s Torchwood shrine to ‘pay some respect’

Russell T Davies (GETTY)

The Big RT Interview Russell T Davies: ‘I’m more proud of It’s A Sin than anything else – it’s a privilege’

Death in Paradise - S10 - Ep4

Meet the cast of Death in Paradise season 10

Jodie Whittaker TARDIS

Doctor Who: What should be scrapped – or added – before the series returns?