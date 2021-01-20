Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Is Torchwood coming back?

When will Torchwood come back? Ever since the Doctor Who spin-off aired its last TV episodes in 2011 many have been asking the question, with plenty of fans desperate to see the alien-hunting adventures of Captain Jack Harkness and Gwen Cooper continue.

Of course, Torchwood lives on in comics and Big Finish audio dramas – but could an on-screen return now be closer than ever? Well, new hints from Doctor Who festive special Revolution of the Daleks have some fans thinking just that, with the sign-off from John Barrowman’s Jack (who guest stars in the episode) potentially hinting at a Torchwood comeback.

“Sorry, lost track of time!” he tells the Doctor in a phone call. “Gwen Cooper sends her love by the way – says she took out a Dalek with a moped and her son’s boxing gloves. Ho-hooo!

“Anyway, I’m gonna stick around on Earth and catch up with her. I’ll call you.”

So could Jack and Gwen’s reunion hint at a return for their Torchwood team? In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we weigh up the possibilities of the Doctor Who spin-off being revived so many years later, and discuss whether there’s even a TV home for Torchwood in the 2020s.

Plus, we imagine what kind of story could face a revived Torchwood Three if it were to come back, as well as how the writing could include the fan-favourite (but deceased) characters played by Gareth David-Lloyd, Burn Gorman and Naoko Mori. Assuming, of course, that it isn’t the fate of Yaz (Mandip Gill) to take on the job…

