Meanwhile, on Twitter fans were buzzing about the various twists and turns as Peter Capaldi's Doctor set about rescuing Bill's new flat mates as one-by-one they were bumped off by a mysterious house that saw its new inhabitants as food.

Everyone was instantly freaked out by the creaky old pad that Bill was now calling home.

More like this

And its wooden walls had some people seriously spooked...

But while the house was wooden, the acting certainly wasn't:

And fans were delighted by how simply Bill came out to her housemates.

The episode's title inspired some inevitable jokes...

Still, the contents of that vault remains a mystery. And as the episode ended, fans were left wondering... just who is playing that piano?

Could it be...?

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues next Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1