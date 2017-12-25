13 tweets that perfectly sum up the reaction to Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who appearance
The fans are SO EXCITED
Tonight’s Doctor Who Christmas special saw the debut of brand-new Doctor Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to play the role – and it’s fair to say that in the run-up to her appearance, fans were getting pretty excited.
And after a near hour-long wait fans finally got to see Whittaker take her "brilliant" first steps (and, er, falls) in the Tardis. Reaction was, shall we say, pretty strong.
Of course, some fans were still sad to see the end of beloved Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi, who regenerated in a blaze of glory at the end of the episode.
But generally, the future’s looking bright for Doctor Who.
Roll on, autumn 2018 – like all these excited viewers, we can’t wait to see what’s next from the Thirteenth Doctor.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in autumn 2018