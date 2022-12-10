The star had been due to appear in the Aladdin pantomime in Torquay this Christmas, but recently had to pull out of the production due to a fall.

British actress and singer Ruth Madoc, known to many for her role as Gladys Pugh in the beloved comedy Hi-De-Hi, has died aged 79.

On Saturday 10th December, news of her death was confirmed by Phil Belfield of the Belfield & Ward talent agency. He said, "It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc."

Belfield confirmed: "Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday 9 December while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week, which had led her to have to withdraw from panto in Torquay."

The statement listed a number of Madoc's performances: "From film work such as Fiddler On The Roof and Under Milk Wood with Richard Burton and her iconic TV performance as Gladys Pugh in Hi De Hi! and more recently in Little Britain and on stage with Calendar Girls (the play and the musical), plus recent acclaim in short films Skinny Fat and Cardiff, she was truly a national treasure and was looking forward to getting back on the road in 2023 with The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

"A real legend of the British entertainment scene, she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many. She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken!"

Tributes have since been pouring in, with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies taking to Instagram to say, "What a gorgeous woman. Wonderful as Gladys Pugh (“Tonight, we will be holding the Who Looks The Most Like Helen Shapiro competition.”) She starred as Myrtle in a series I wrote called Mine All Mine, and she was an absolute delight."

Davies continued: "Funny, kind, salty, shrewd, and beautifully uncynical. One of those great old troupers who loved the business, loved the stories, loved acting and actors. Here we are, just a few months ago, in Verdi’s, Swansea, having a hoot. And she was working right to the end, rehearsing panto in Torquay.

More like this

"Just watch her first screen appearance as Fruma Sarah in the movie of Fiddler on the Roof (1971), it’s absolutely astonishing. What a talent! I loved her. Goodnight campers".

Tributes on Twitter came from the likes of Tony Robinson, who described Madoc as "not only funny and highly intelligent, she was smart, kindly, a loyal trade unionist, and wore her heart on the left. She’ll be much missed."

The TV channel Gold was also quick to pay tribute, posting on Twitter, "We are all deeply saddened at Gold to learn that the wonderful Ruth Madoc has passed away at 79. Audiences adored her as Gladys Pugh in Hi-De-Hi! Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult and sad time."

Aled Jones also took to Twitter, saying, "So very sad to hear of the passing of dear Ruth Madoc - a lovely person I was lucky to know. Love to her family x RIP".

Advertisement

As Belfield noted in the original announcement of Madoc's sad passing, "Thoughts are with her daughter Lowri, her son Rhys and all of her family."