Robbie Coltrane – Harry Potter, Cracker and Bond star – dies, aged 72
The actor, comedian and writer was beloved by fans for his portrayal of Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series.
Published: Friday, 14th October 2022 at 6:03 pm
Robbie Coltrane has passed away, aged 72.
The Scottish actor's death was confirmed by his agent today (14th October).
Across a long and varied career, Coltrane was perhaps best known for his role as Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series and for playing forensic psychologist Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in ITV crime drama Cracker, for which he won three BAFTAs.
More to follow...
