Robbie Coltrane has passed away, aged 72.

The Scottish actor's death was confirmed by his agent today (14th October).

Across a long and varied career, Coltrane was perhaps best known for his role as Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series and for playing forensic psychologist Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in ITV crime drama Cracker, for which he won three BAFTAs.

More to follow...

