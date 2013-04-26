Reeves and Mortimer sitcom gets full series on BBC2
House of Fools will "bend the rules" of sitcom with "daft songs, unimaginable props and impossible situations"
Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer are on their way back to the channel that cancelled Shooting Stars - with a brand new six-part sitcom for BBC2.
House of Fools (working title) will star Reeves and Mortimer as versions of themselves in a sitcom set in Mortimer's flat, which he unwillingly shares with Reeves. Co-starring in the series, which piloted last month and will be filmed in front of a studio audience, are Morgana Robinson, Matt Berry, Dan Skinner and Daniel Simonsen.
The supporting cast play a stream of unwelcome visitors Chez Bob: lady-obsessed lothario Beef (Berry), Geordie ex-con Bosh (Skinner), man-eating neighbour Julie (Robinson) and Bob's son, Erik (Simonsen).
The BBC says House of Fools will "bend the rules" of the sitcom format and is "half an hour of unadulterated Reeves and Mortimer, uniquely surreal jokes, physical nonsense, daft songs, unimaginable props and impossible situations".
New BBC controller of comedy commissioning Shane Allen said: "Vic and Bob are the daddies of daft comedy and it’s a total joy to watch two men in their 50s goof about so gloriously. I’m extremely proud to bring them back to the BBC in this hilarious reincarnation."
Reeves and Mortimer said: "We're back where we belong and over the moon."
House of Fools will be filmed later in 2013 for transmission next year.