The supporting cast play a stream of unwelcome visitors Chez Bob: lady-obsessed lothario Beef (Berry), Geordie ex-con Bosh (Skinner), man-eating neighbour Julie (Robinson) and Bob's son, Erik (Simonsen).

The BBC says House of Fools will "bend the rules" of the sitcom format and is "half an hour of unadulterated Reeves and Mortimer, uniquely surreal jokes, physical nonsense, daft songs, unimaginable props and impossible situations".

New BBC controller of comedy commissioning Shane Allen said: "Vic and Bob are the daddies of daft comedy and it’s a total joy to watch two men in their 50s goof about so gloriously. I’m extremely proud to bring them back to the BBC in this hilarious reincarnation."

Reeves and Mortimer said: "We're back where we belong and over the moon."

House of Fools will be filmed later in 2013 for transmission next year.