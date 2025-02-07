We’ve put the full list of Record Store 2025 releases announced so far below, as well as information including what day the annual event is set to fall this year and how you can buy the exclusive vinyls.

The annual event will return for its 18th edition later this year, with Record Store Day 2025 falling on Saturday 12th April.

Fortunately, this means you’ve still got a few weeks to peruse the special releases lists before you make any decisions.

Where can I buy the exclusive vinyl?

Hundreds of exclusive releases will be made available on Record Store Day on a first-come-first-served basis at independent record shops across the UK, as well as globally.

For more information on Record Store Day 2025 or to find your nearest participating store here.

Record Store Day 2025 full list of releases

13th Floor Elevators, The

Public Image – First Issue

2LP Black

A Day To Remember

Attack Of The Killer B-Sides

10″

A Tribe Called Quest

The Low End Theory

2xLP

a-ha

Hunting High and Low – The 1984 demos

LP

Adam Ant

Prince Charming

LP

Adicts, The

Rockers into Orbit

2xLP

Air

MOON SAFARI – LIVE & DEMOS

12″

Alan Parsons Project, The

I Robot (Work In Progress)

LP

Alberto Baldan Bembo

OST:Nuda per Satana OST

LP

Alcatrazz

All Night Long In Japan 2019

2XLP

Alessandroni E Il Suo Complesso

L’Ora Del Cocktail

LP

Alex Chilton

Set

12″

Alison Moyet

Hometime

1LP (Gold Vinyl,

Numbered)

Anderson .Paak

Come Down – Single

12″

Antony Szmierek

Service Station At The End Of The Universe

LP

Archie Shepp and The Full Moon Ensemble

The Complete Live in Antibes

2XLP

Archive

Show Me Heaven EP

10”

Art of Noise

Impressions of Forever—In the studio with Moments in Love UMR/ZTT

1LP Red

Art Pepper

An Afternoon in Norway: The Kongsberg Concert

2LP

Avicii

Ryu / Strutnut

12″

Barbara Moore

A Little Moore Barbara

LP

Bartley, Charlene

Weekend Of A Private Secretary, The

LP

Beabadoobee

Live & Acoustic In London

12”

Belly

King (30th Anniversary Edition)

LP (Green Vinyl)

Bill Evans

Further Ahead: Live in Finland 1964-1969

2LP

Black Roots

Roots

LP

Black Sabbath

The Eternal Idol

LP

Black Spiders

Volume 2

LP

Black Stone Cherry

This is Black Stone Cherry’s RSD album. The band really likes it.

LP

Black Stone Cherry

This is Black Stone Cherry’s RSD album. The band really likes it.

CD

Blancmange

Everything is Connected Too

LP

Bloc Party

Little Thoughts EP

LP

Blue Cheer

Junk

LP

Bluey

Burger Dog / Bluey Theme Tune (Burger Dog Version) 7″ picture disc (RSD 2025)

7″

Blur

Magic Whip

LP

Bobby Charles Rarities Rhino LP

Boomtown Rats, The

DAWN OF THE RATS DEMOS B SIDES AND LIVE 1975-1979

1LP Green

Boys Wonder

Be Reasonable…

10″

Brad Fiedel

The Serpent & the Rainbow Original Motion Picutre Soundtrack

2XLP

Brooklyn People

Peace and Love / Wreck

7″

Bryan Adams feat Tina Turner

It’s Only Love

7”

Budy-Maglione

CANNIBAL FEROX – original motion picture soundtrack

LP

Bun B

Return of the Trill

2XLP

Camper Van Beethoven

Telephone Free Landslide Victory

1LP (Clear + Orange Marbled Vinyl)

Carla Thomas

Sweet Sweetheart

LP Translucent Blue

Celia Cruz & Willie Colón

Only They Could Have Made This Album

LP

Charlatans, The

The Only One I Know

12″

Charlatans, The

Wonderland (Deluxe)

2LP (Red & White)

Charles Mingus

In Argentina: The Buenos Aires Concerts

3XLP

Charles Mingus

Mingus At Monterey

2XLP

Charli XCX

Number One Angel

LP Silver Vinyl

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish

Guess featuring billie eilish

7″ Black Vinyl

Charlie Byrd

Jazz ‘n’ Samba

LP

Charlie Parker

Parker’s Mood

LP

Chicane

Trampolines (Extended)

2XLP

CHVRCHES

Every Open Eye (10 Year Anniversary Version)

2LP Translucent Blue Vinyl

Cimarons, The

On The Rock

LP

Cissy Houston

Legacy

2XLP

Clarence White

The Lost Masters 1963-1973

LP

Colourfield, The

Virgins & Philistines [40th Anniversary Edition]

2XLP

Confidence Man

4AM (LA LA LA)

12″ Magenta Coloured vinyl

Cop Shoot Cop

Consumer Revolt

LP

Coral, The

B Sides Vol.1

2XLP

Count Basie

Best Of THe Roulette Years

LP Green Vinyl

Cowboy Junkies

More Acoustic Junk

LP (Yellow Vinyl)

Craig Smith & Maitreya Kali

Apache-Inca

2LP

Creation Rebel

Independent Man/ Creation Rebel

12″

Creeping Jean

The Clothes Shop 7″

7″ Single (Orange Vinyl)

Cure, The

The Head On The Door

1LP Picture Disc

Cypress Hill

Live At The Fillmore

2XLP

Dada

Puzzle (limited Strawberry with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition)

2XLP

Dana Gillespie

Box of Surprises

1LP

Dannii Minogue

Neon Nights Remixed

LP

Dark Globe ft. Boy George

MIND YOUR OWN EXISTENCE

12”

Dave Clarke

Devils Advocate

LP

Dave Stewart

Stewart Sings Dylan

12″

David “Fathead Newman * Ellis Marsalis * Cornell Dupree

Return to the Wide Open Spaces

2XLP

David Bowie

Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ’03)

2XLP

David Bowie

Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ’03)

CD

David Gilmour

Between Two Points Remixes

12″

David Sylvian

Camphor II

2LP Translucent White

De La Soul

Bigger / Respect

2X7”

Dead Or Alive

You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Version 1)

12″

Dead Or Alive

Youthquake Remixes (140g Translucent Blue vinyl) (RSD 2025)

1LP

Dead Sarah

Ain’t It Tragic

LP

Declan O’Rourke

Since Kyabram Limited Edition’

LP

Deep Dish

George is On

2XLP

Deicide

Once Upon the Cross (Limited 30th Anniversary “Autobots” Vinyl Edition)

LP

Dennis Ferrer

The World As I See It

2LP – Sky Blue – transparent vinyl – gatefold sleeve

Diamond Head

Death And Progress

12″

Dictators, The

D.F.F.D.

LP

Dinosaur Jr

VPRO sessions

10″

Diplomats of Soul

Soul Spaces

LP

Doc Pomus

The Elvis Demos

2XLP Orange Vinyl

Doctor Who

The Tenth Planet (140g White and Silver vinyl)

2XLP

Dokken

Broken Bones

12″

Dokken

Beast from the East

2XLP

Dolores O’Riordan

No Baggage

LP

Don Cherry

Orient

2XLP

Don Toliver

Heaven or Hell (Chopnoslop Remix) [5th Anniversary Edition]

LP

Doors, The

Strange Days 1967 – A Work In Progress

LP

Doves

Cally/Lean Into The Wind

10″ Red

Dreadzone

Second Light

2LP (Orange & Blue)

Dream Syndicate, The

Sketches for Out of the Grey

LP

DRIFT

Working on Me + Papaya

10″

Duran Duran

Danse Macabre: De Luxe Bonus LP

LP

Dusty Springfield

Reputation

LP

Dwarves, The

Sunshine, Lollipops & Rainbows

LP

Elton John

Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper

1LP Black

Emika Frames Emika Records 12″

Emmylou Harris

Spyboy

2XLP

English Teacher

R&B

7″

Epic Soundtracks

Theres A Light

LP

Eurythmics

Be Yourself Tonight

LP

Everything Everything

Get To Heaven (The B-Sides)

12″

Fall, The

Country On The Click (The Complete Collector’s Edition)

12″

Far Out Monster Disco Orchestra

Black Sun (Joaquin Joe Claussell Sacred Rhythm Remixes)

12″

Fatboy Slim

Ya Mama

12″

Feet

CAN’T GET IN/CHANGING MY MIND AGAIN

7”

Fields of the Nephilim

Fallen

2XLP

Flying Lotus

Spirit Box

LP

Fo Clips Eclipse

Just Be Thankful B/ W Can You Feel Me

7″

Frank Turner

Positive Songs For Negative People (10th Anniversary Edition)

2LP (Red & Blue)

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Live at KEXP

12″

Fred Again

Actual Life Piano EP 1

Magnolia Vinyl LP

Fred Again

Actual Life 2 Piano EP

Magnolia Vinyl LP

Fred Again

Actual Life 3 Piano EP

Magnolia Vinyl LP

Freddie Hubbard

On Fire: Live from the Blue Morocco

3XLP

Free Nationals

Free Nationals (Instrumentals)

2XLP

Fruit Bats / Anaïs Mitchell

As I Rise b/w Grace Cathedral Hill

7″

Fugs, The

First Album

2XLP

Future Sound of London, The

Alice In Ultraland

2XLP

Futureheads, The

RANT (RSD 2025 COLOURED VINYL REPRESS)

Standard weight black + orange splatter vinyl + bonus 7”

Gato Barbieri

Standards Lost and Found 2

2LP

Gazelle Twin

Shadow Dogs

LP

Gazelle Twin

Black Cab (Original Soundtrack)

LP

Geddy Lee

The Lost Demos

LP

George Harrison

All Things Must Pass

3XLP

Gerry Mulligan

Nocturne

2XLP

Gerry Mulligan and Thelonious Monk

Mulligan Meets Monk (MONO)

LP

Gil Scott-Heron

The First Minute Of A New Day

LP

Gilad Atzmon, Maja Babyszka & Nikos Sidirokastritis

In Memory Of That Song

LP

Girlschool

Hit and Run – Revisited

12″

Gloria Jones

Vixen

LP

Gloria Jones

Tainted Love / My Bad Boy’s Comin’ Home

7″

Goat & Graveyard a ship of fools/light as a feather Rocket Recordings 7”

Goblin

OST:L’altro Inferno/The other Hell

LP

Golden Dawn, The

Power Plant

LP

Golden Earring

The N.E.W.S. Sessions

2LP

Good Neighbours

Live at the Village Underground

1LP

Gorillaz

Demon Days Live From the Apollo Theatre

2XLP

Gotan Project

INSPIRACIÓN ESPIRACIÓN (20TH ANNIVERSARY)

Black LP

Gracie Abrams

Live From Radio City Music Hall

2LP

Grand Slam

Whiskey In The Jar / TBC

7″ or 12″ / Picture Disc

Grateful Dead

On A Porch – Vol 1

LP

Grateful Dead

Beacon Theatre, New York, NY 6/14/76

5xLP

Griff

Live At Alexander Palace

140g LP coloured vinyl

Gunna

Wunna

2xLP

Half Japanese

Fire in the Sky

LP

Harvey Mandel

The Snake

LP

Heads, The

Still Under Sided

2XLP

Heronimus Fin

This Place Has Changed

LP

High Anxiety OST

High Anxiety – Original Soundtrack / Mel Brooks’ Greatest Hits Featuring The Fabulous Film Scores Of John Morris

LP yellow in Red Vinyl

High Fade

Life’s Too Fast

LP

Hindu Love Gods

Hindu Love Gods

LP

Hives, The

Tyrannosaurus Hives

1LP (Gold & White)

Holly Johnson

HOLLELUJAH

Limited edition yellow (Golden Shower) vinyl.

House of Love

The House Of Love

12″

Howe Gelb

The Listener

LP

Ian North / John Howard

All The Young Droids: Junk Shop Sampler

7″

Ice – T

Power Rarities

LP

Idris Ackamoor, Rhodessa Jones, Danny Glover

ARTISTIC BEING

2XLP

Indian Ocean

School Bell / Tree House

12″

Inn House Crew, The

Afrodiziac

LP

Islandman

Bahar LL + Bonus Tracks

Black 180g LP

Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan

Keep Me In Mind Sweetheart

EP (180g Black Vinyl)

Ist Ist

Live from New Century

12″

Jackie DeShannon

Love Forever — Demo Recordings 1966-1967

LP

James Blunt

Back To Bedlam: The Demo’s

1LP

James Moody

Running the Gamut

LP

Jamie T

Carry On The Grudge

1LP

Jamiroquai

Funk Odyssey

2xLP

Jane Weaver

Univers (French Version/MEMORIALS Remix)

7″

Jayhawks, The Blue Earth Rhino LP + 7″

Jeff Bridges

Slow Magic, 1977-1978

LP

Jesus & The Mary Chain, The

> 45s > 84 > 85 <

LP

Jesus Lizard, The

Flux

12″

Jethro Tull

Songs From The Vault

LP

Jim Fry and Luke Haines

Test Driving The New Prius

LP

JJ Grey and Mofro

Orange Blossoms

2XLP

Joe Smooth

Promised Land

LP

Joey Valence & Brae

Good Songs by JVB (RSD25 EX)

LP

John & Yoko, The Plastic Ono Band, Elephant’s Memory

Power To The People – Live at the One To One Concert, New York City, 1972

12″ Yellow

John Legend

Get Lifted

LP

John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers

Plays John Mayall (Live)-60th Anniversary Edition

LP Red & Black Marble

John Williams

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone (OST)

2XLP

John Williams

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (OST)

2XLP

John Williams

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (OST)

2XLP

Johnny Marr

Look Out! Live In London

LP

Joni Mitchell

US Tour Live 1976

3XLP Blue Jay Colour Vinyl

Jose James / Ben Westbeech

Brownswood Recordings Remix Edition 005

12″

Judas Priest

Live in Atlanta ’82

2XLP

K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas

K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas

LP

Kaleo

All The Pretty Girls EP

12″ Raspberry Marble Vinyl

Kasabian

Kasabian

2xLP

Katherine Priddy

Live at Union Chapel

2LP (Purple vinyl with etching on side D)

Keane

Live From Mexico City 2024

1LP (Green and White splatter vinyl)

Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos

Live 3.10.22

LP

Kelela

In The Blue Light

LP

Kenny Dorham

Blue Bossa in the Bronx: Live from the Blue Morocco

2XLP

Kim Wilde

Closer – The Exclusive RSD Mixes

12″

Kinky Roland & Boy George

You’re Not the One

12”

Kitty Winter Gipsy Nova

Feel It

LP

Klaus Doldinger & Giorgio Moroder

Never Ending Story OST

LP Starlight Vinyl

Laufey

A Night At The Symphony: Hollywood Bowl

2XLP

Laura Nyro

Angel In The Dark

LP

Laurence Jones Feat. Rory Gallagher

Laurence Jones Feat. Rory Gallagher

12″

Lemonheads, The

Lemonheads in Dreamland

LP

Levitation Room

Minds Of Our Own

12″

Liam Gallagher

Acoustic Sessions

LP Silver & Blue Vinyl

Lianne La Havas

Is Your Love Big Enough

LP Pink & Blue Vinyl

Life Without Buildings

Live at the Annandale Hotel

LP (Red Vinyl)

Lil Uzi Vert

Eternal Atake (Deluxe) / LUV vs. The World 2 (5th Anniversary Edition)

3XLP

Liminanas, The

Extra Faded

LP

Liminanas, The & David Menke

Les règles de l’art (OST)

LP

Linda Waterfall

My Heart Sings

LP

Lipstick Killers

Live In Adelaide

LP

Lisa Germano

Geek The Girl (30th Anniversary Special Edition)

2LP (Crystal Clear Vinyl)

Logic / Quentin Harris

Strictly Tuff Jam

12″

Los Jaivas

Alturas de Macchu Picchu

LP

Lou Reed

Metal Machine Music

2XLP

Madness

Take Cover!

LP – Red Translucent

Magma

Slag tanz

12″

MaL

Primal Dub 2

LP

Mark Knopfler

One Take Radio Sessions

1LP Black

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Space Junk

2XLP

Matching Mole

Matching Mole’s Little Red Record

2LP

Mayhem

Live In Ski

12″

Megan Thee Stallion

Traumazine

2XLP

Melanie C

Reason

LP

Melys

Second Wind

LP

MEMORIALS

Another Waterslide/ Memorial Bells

7″

Men They Couldn’t Hang, The

The Cherry Red Jukebox

LP

Michael Chapman

Who’s This Yorkshire Guy? (Live In Brighton, 2015)

LP

Michael Kiwanuka

Floating Parade

7″

Mike Bloomfield

Guitar King! (The Norman Dayron Sessions)

LP

Miles Davis Quintet

At The Kurhaus

LP

Mission, The

Neverland (30th Anniversary Edition) (140g Translucent Red and Translucent Yellow vinyl) (RSD 2025)

2XLP

Mitch & Ira Yuspeth

7 DOORS OF DEATH – original motion picture soundtrack

LP

MJ Lenderman

And The Wind (Live and Loose!)

Transparent Sea Blue 2LP

Modern Eon

B+ B Sides + Additional Tracks

LP Clear

Mojo Men, The

Dance With Me: The Autumn Singles – produced by Sly Stone

LP

Monaco

I’ve Got A Feeling

12″

Moody Blues

Boulevard de Madeleine – The Denny Cordell sessions 1966 Esoteric Recordings

12″

Morbid Angel

Domination

LP

Morcheeba

WE LIVE AND DIE / PEACE OF ME

7″

Morphine

Bootleg Detroit

LP

Motley Crue

Smokin’ In The Boys Room / Home Sweet Home – 40th Anniversary

LP

Motorhead

The Lost Tapes Vol.6 (Live In Berlin 1992)

2XLP

My Ruin Speak & Destroy Madfish 2XLP

National Health

National Health

LP

Neil Finn

Sessions at West 54th Street

2XLP

Nektar

Remember the Future (50th anniversary remix)

12″

Nemmzzz

DND

LP

Neurotic Outsiders

Neurotic Outsiders

2XLP

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Outdoor Safari

LP

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets

Echoes (Live)

12″

Oasis

Time Flies… 1994 – 2009

LP

Olivia Dean

With love

10″

Omar Apollo, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Te Maldigo (From Queer)

7″

OMD

Peel Sessions 1979-1983

1LP Black

One Self

Visions

12″

OST / London Music Works

OST: Stranger Things

7″

OST / London Music Works

OST: Succession

7″

OST / Mark Klein & Finn Keane

OST: Ludwig

LP

Pa Salieu

African Alien

LP

Pale Saints

Slow Buildings (30th Anniversary Re:Masters)

2LP (Petrol Blue Vinyl)

Panda Bear & Cass McCombs

Venom’s In

7″

Passengers

Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Remastered Edition)

2LP Recycled Black Vinyl

Patrick Doyle

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (OST)

2XLP

Patsy Cline

Imagine That: The Lost Recordings 1954-1963

2LP

Paul Hardcastle

Paul Hardcastle [40th Anniversary Edition]

LP

Pete Droge

Necktie Second Deluxe

2XLP

Pete Shelley

Yesterday Is Not Here: Radio Sessions 1979 – 1983

LP

Peter Gabriel

OVO – Half Speed Master

2LP Green Vinyl

Peter Tosh

Greatest Hits

LP

Pharoah Sanders

Iziohi Zam (My Gifts)

LP

Phil Pratt

Star Wars Dub

LP

Pixies

Bossanova / Trompe Le Monde Live (140g Ice Blue vinyl) (RSD 2025)

2XLP

Poly Styrene

Flower Aeroplane

LP

POND

The Early Years: 2008 – 2010

2XLP

Positive Express

Changin’ Times

LP

Post Malone

Post Malone Tribute to Nirvana

LP Yellow

Prince

Live At Glam Slam

3XLP

Prince Jazzbo

Black Heart Man – Bushay Collection 1974 – 1979

LP

Propaganda

p:Machinery – the αlpha:βeta definition

1LP Crystal Clear

Public Image Limited

First Issue

1LP Black

Queen De Lane Lea Demos USM/EMI LP

Rachel Chinouriri

Better Off Without EP

10″

Rage Against The Machine

Live on Tour 1993

LP

Rain Parade

Crashing Dream Revisited (Deluxe)

2XLP

Ramones

Loco Live

2XLP

Rembrandts, The

The Rembrandts

2XLP

Replacements, The

Tim

2XLP

Residents, The

Leftovers Again Volume 3

12″

Richard Last Group

OST:Get Ready

LP

Rise Against

Nod (7″ Single)

7″

Rival Consoles

Howl

LP

Robert Hunter

Tiger Rose (Rarities)

LP

Rock Workshop

Rock Workshop

LP

Rocket from the Tombs

The Day the Earth met the Rocket from the Tombs

2XLP

Roger Waters

The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux (Live)

1LP (Neon Pink Vinyl)

Rolling Stones, The

Out of Our Heads (US version)

1LP Clear Vinyl

Ronnie Wood

Live at Electric Ladyland

LP

Royal House

Can You Party?

LP

Royal Trux

Provenance: The Demo Tape (1988)

LP

Royel Otis

Nashville Sessions

10″ Bone

Ry Cooder

The Main Point – Live 1972

LP

Sabrina Malheiros

Equilibria

LP

Sad Lovers & Giants

Singles collection 1981-1983

LP Clear

Saints, The

Paralytic Tonight, Dublin Tomorrow

LP

Sam & Dave

Soul Study: The Nashville Sessions

2XLP

Sam Fender

Me and The Dog EP

12″

Sam Smith

BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall

2LP Black

Savoy Brown

Hellbound Train

LP Purple & White

Marble

Saxon

Wheels Of Steel

2XLP

SBT (Sarabeth Tucek)

Live In Bergen

LP

Scott Weiland

“I Know It’s Too Late / Missing Cleveland (Live)”

7″

Screaming Trees

Clairvoyance

2XLP

Screaming Trees

Clairvoyance

CD

Serani

No Games

7″

Sexwitch

Sexwitch

LP

Shakespears Sister

Black Sky

12″

Shane MacGowan & Sinead O’Connor

Haunted

1LP Clear Vinyl

Shed Seven

Shed Seven – The Covers

LP

Shudder To Think

Pony Express Record

2XLP

Shudder To Think First Love, Last Rites – OST Sony Legacy LP

Sister Nancy

One Two

LP

Sixpence None The Richer

Live From Gruene Hall

2XLP

Skindred

Union Black

2XLP

Slint

Tweez (Tweethan Mix)

LP

Sly & the Family Stone

The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 (Deluxe Color LP)

12″

Sly Stone

The Autumn Sessions 1963-65

LP

Soft Cell

*HAPPINESS NOW COMPLETED

LP

Soft Machine, The

Turns On ‘67

LP

Some Other People

VOICES IN MY HEAD

LP

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie Ellis Bextor’s Kitchen Disco (Live at The London Palladium)

2XLP

Soul Asylum

After The Flood

2XLP

Starship

We Built This City

LP

Status Quo

Live In Glasgow 27th October 1976 Night 1 (140g Ticket Stub Mint and Blue vinyl) RSD 2025)

2XLP

Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel

Make Me Smile (Come Up & See Me) [50th Anniversary]

7″

Stone Temple Pilots

Live In New Haven 1994

2XLP

Stooges, The

Live

LP

Streets, The

None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This LIVE Alive

2XLP

Suede

Sci-fi Lullabies Volume 2 (140g Clear vinyl) RSD 2025)

2XLP

Sugababes

Taller In More Ways

1LP Pink

Sugar Minott

Sugar Minott At Studio One – 20th Anniversary Edition

LP

Sun Ra

Stray Voltage

2XLP

Sun Ra

NUITS DE LA FONDATION MAEGHT

6XLP

Sunhouse

Crazy On The Weekend

LP

Supergrass

I Should Coco (30th Anniversary)

LP

Suzi Quatro

Your Mamma Won’t Like Me (50th Anniversary Edition)

2XLP

Sweet Female Attitude

Flowers – Remixes

12″

Swell

Too Many Days Without Thinking

LP

Swell Maps

The John Peel Sessions

LP

Sword, The

Warp Riders (15th Anniversary Edition)

LP

T. Rex

Bolan B-Sides (140g Translucent Blue vinyl) (RSD 2025)

2XLP

Tailgunner

Living For real

2LP

Talking Heads

Live On Tour ’78

2XLP

Taylor Swift

Fortnight

7″ white vinyl

Ted Nugent

Nuge Vault VOL 2: Ted Nugent 75′

LP

The Killers/ Bruce Springsteen

Encore at the Garden

12″

Thelonious Monk

Live At The It Club

2XLP

Thin Lizzy

Jailbreak (Alternative RSD Version)

1LP Black

Thompson Twins Into The Gap Live BMG 2LP

Throwing Muses

Live in Providence, 1992

LP

Todd Rundgren

Initiation

2XLP

Tom Waits

Get Behind the Mule (Spiritual) b/w Get Behind the Mule

7″

Tommy McCook And The Skatalites

Latin Goes SKA

LP

Tori Amos

Diving Deep Live

EP

Touch Of Class

Let me Be Your Everything (OPOLOPO remixes)

12″

Trees

Fore & After

2XLP

Tribesman

The Tribe/Finsbury Park

12″

Tweedy Bird Loc

No Holds Barred

LP

UK Subs

Japan Today

LP

Val Kilmer / Maurice Jarre

Top Secret! (Motion Picture Soundtrack)

LP

Van Morrison

Be Just and Fear Not

10″

Various Artists

400% Dynamite! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady, Funk and Dub in Jamaica – 25th Anniversary Special Edition

LP

Various Artists

Sweet Relief Vol. IV

2XLP

Various Artists

Rumble In The Jungle – 18th Anniversary Edition

LP

Various Artists

The Virgin Suicides Deluxe (25th Anniversary Edition)

LP

Various Artists

Over The Edge OST

LP

Various Artists

Soul Slabs Vol. 4

2XLP

Various Artists

Rockabilly Heroes Vol. 2

LP

Various Artists

Timeless Jazz Classics Volume 2

2LP

Various Artists

CAROLINE NOW! THE SONGS OF BRIAN WILSON AND THE BEACH BOYS

2XLP

Various Artists

Diesel Smoke And Dangerous Curves: Big Rig Bustin’ Hits (1962-1976)

LP

Various Artists

MOM: Music For Our Mother Ocean

12″

Various Artists

Treasures Untold : A Modern 78 RPM Reader

BOOK + CD

Various Artists

Gravity Records 01

12″

Various Artists

Jazz Dispensary: Night Lights

LP

Various Artists

Moments: The Montreux Years Vol. 1

LP

Various Artists

Alts’n Outs

LP

Various Artists

GILLES PETERSON PRESENTS INTERNATIONAL ANTHEM

2XLP

Various Artists

LA CONTRA OLA SYNTH POP & POST PUNK FROM SPAIN 1980-86

2xLP

Various Artists

POP PSYCHÉDÉLIQUE (LES EXTRAS)

LP

Various Artists

Bugs On The Wire

LP

Various Artists

Tappa Records Showcase

LP

Various Artists

Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.6

Boxset

Vegyn, Air

Blue Moon Safari

LP

Veronicas, The

The Secret Life Of….

LP

Verve, The

Voyager 1

1LP Black

Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill Long After The Fire Label 51 LP

Vince Guaraldi

Selections from “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown” (Original Soundtrack Recording – Peanuts 75th Anniversary Mystery Easter Egg Edition)

10″

Vince Guaraldi Trio

Jazz Impressions Of A Boy Named Charlie Brown (Expanded Edition)

LP Sky Blue

Vivian Jones

Cyaan Come A Roots / Trombone Version / Dub Version1 / Dub Version 2

12”

W.A.S.P.

The Last Command

LP

Wall of Voodoo

The Lost Tapes

2XLP

Wallows

More EP

12″

Wallows

More EP

CD

War

Why Can’t We Be Friends (Deluxe)

2XLP

Waxahatchee

Much Ado About Nothing b/w Mud

7″

Wes Montgomery with the Wynton Kelly Trio

Smokin’ In Seattle: Live at the Penthouse

LP

Who, The

Tommy OST

2XLP

Wicked Movie Cast, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Wicked: The Soundtrack

2LP Glitter green/ glitter pink

WIR (Wire)

Vien

LP

Wire

Nine Sevens

2XLP

Wombats, The

Glitterbug (10th ASnniversary)

LP

Wombles, The

Golden

LP

Wreckers, The

Stand Still, Look Pretty

LP

Wynd Chymes

Baby You’re The One

7″

Years & Years

Communion

1LP Zooetrope

Yes

Live at the Rainbow, London, England 12/16/1972

3XLP

Young Thug

Barter 6 (10th Ann Edition)

2XLP

Yuima Enya / J.A.K.A.M. / DJ Kensei

Norito

LP

Yukee

Yukee’s Garden Party: Hits from Series 1

Stripes the Badger’ Black & White LP

YUNGBLUD, Lil Yachty

When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)

7″

Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Back To Earth

LP

Zombina and the Skeletones

Taste the Blood of Zombina

12″ PIC DISC

