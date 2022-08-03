Ms Vardy was accused by the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney of leaking false stories about her private life to the media back in October 2019.

In her first interview since losing to Coleen Rooney in the so-called Wagatha Christie trial, Rebekah Vardy is set to share more of her side of the story in a TV interview with Kate McCann on TalkTV.

Ms Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, denied the accusation and sued for libel, while Ms Rooney defended the claim on the basis her post was "substantially true".

In the high court judgement issued last Friday regarding the libel trial, Mrs Justice Steyn concluded that Vardy had probably worked together with her agent, Caroline Watt, to leak stories from Rooney’s private Instagram account to the media.

But in a first look clip from the interview, Vardy again denies leaking stories about Rooney to The Sun.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Rebekah Vardy: Coleen and Me on TalkTV and what you can expect from the interview.

How to watch Rebekah Vardy interview on TalkTV

Rebekah Vardy: Coleen and Me airs on Wednesday 3rd August at 7pm on TalkTV.

TalkTV broadcasts on Virgin Media, Sky, Freeview and Freesat, as well as via connected TV and smart devices.

Virgin Media carries the new channel on 627, while on Sky, TalkTV is on channel 526.

On Freeview, TalkTV is available on channel 237, while on Freesat it can be found on 217.

Rebekah Vardy: Coleen and Me will also be available live and on catch-up via TalkTV’s website and apps.

What can we expect from the Rebekah Vardy interview on TalkTV?

In a teaser clip for the interview, Vardy is asked what she would like to say to her husband Jamie, who supported her through the so-called Wagatha Christie trial.

"You'll make me cry," she says. "I don't know it's a tough one. It's quite a private one as well. But I think it would just probably be a thank you for just supporting me through everything. And not just him but the kids."

When asked by interviewer Kate McCann about whether she feels "let down" by agent Caroline Watt, she adds: "It's hard to it's hard to talk about the things that went on because of the effect that it's had on people's lives."

When asked whether they're still in touch, Vardy replies: "I have spoken to her a couple of times. Yeah."

McCann asks: "Do you think she feels bad about it? And I asked that because obviously, in the court case, it did come out that she had said 'it was me', that she was responsible for one of these stories; do you think that she feels that responsibility?"

"It is not a conversation that we've had. It's not a conversation that I'd want to talk about with her just purely because of I'm so conscious of her mental wellbeing and you know, how, how it's affected her as well," Vardy replies.

In another clip released by TalkTV, Vardy again denies leaking stories about Rooney to the media.

"I will say that till I'm blue in the face. I did not do it," she says, adding: "I feel let down by a lot of people, a lot of things, but most importantly I feel let down by the legal system."

Viewers will have to wait until the interview airs to find out the full extent of what Vardy has to say.

Rebekah Vardy: Coleen and Me airs on Wednesday 3rd August at 7pm on TalkTV. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

