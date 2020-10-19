Accessibility Links

  3. Doctor Who and Strictly stars feature in interactive photography exhibition

Photographer launches interactive exhibition featuring Strictly and Doctor Who stars in aid of MIND.

Credit: Ray Burmiston

Published:

Britain’s Got Talent, Doctor Who and Strictly Come Dancing fans can see their portraits next to those of their favourite celebs thanks to Take a Moment – an interactive exhibition in aid of mental health charity MIND.

The virtual art gallery, launched by photographer Ray Burmiston, features shots of Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Bill Bailey, Gary Barlow, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, Nicole Scherzinger and many other celebs, all of whom are seen “taking a moment” to close their eyes and “refresh the energy and connection”.

Over 200 celebrities took part in the exhibition, including This Morning’s Holly Willougby, Luther’s Idris Elba, Des’ David Tennant, Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan and Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones, with all the photos being taken during various publicity shoots.

From Tuesday 20th October, fans will be able to view all the portraits online and be a part of the art by uploading an image of themselves “taking a moment” for a donation fee and nominating someone else to do so as well.

All donations will go towards MIND, a charity which offers information and advice to people with mental health problems, and struggling artists who can no longer perform due to COVID.

Virtual guests will also be able to purchase exclusive prints from the exhibition and prints of a selection of portraits with their photo included.

Burmiston has previously photographed portraits of Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, David Attenborough, Olivia Coleman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Anthony Joshua and Samuel L Jackson, as well as publicity shots for After Life, Doctor Who and The Salisbury Poisonings.

You can find more information about Take A Moment for MIND at takeamoment.uk.

