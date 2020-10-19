Doctor Who and Strictly stars feature in interactive photography exhibition

Britain’s Got Talent, Doctor Who and Strictly Come Dancing fans can see their portraits next to those of their favourite celebs thanks to Take a Moment – an interactive exhibition in aid of mental health charity MIND.

The virtual art gallery, launched by photographer Ray Burmiston, features shots of Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Bill Bailey, Gary Barlow, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, Nicole Scherzinger and many other celebs, all of whom are seen “taking a moment” to close their eyes and “refresh the energy and connection”.

Over 200 celebrities took part in the exhibition, including This Morning’s Holly Willougby, Luther’s Idris Elba, Des’ David Tennant, Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan and Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones, with all the photos being taken during various publicity shoots.

We are so delighted to be working on this exhibition in aid of @MindCharity where everyone can be part of the art. #DoOneThing this World Mental Health Day. Take A Moment a follow @TakeAMoment2020. Exhibition launching 20.10.20. #TakeAMoment4Mind pic.twitter.com/MZ29UVUTh7 — Take A Moment For Mind (@TakeAMoment2020) October 11, 2020

From Tuesday 20th October, fans will be able to view all the portraits online and be a part of the art by uploading an image of themselves “taking a moment” for a donation fee and nominating someone else to do so as well.

All donations will go towards MIND, a charity which offers information and advice to people with mental health problems, and struggling artists who can no longer perform due to COVID.

Virtual guests will also be able to purchase exclusive prints from the exhibition and prints of a selection of portraits with their photo included.

Burmiston has previously photographed portraits of Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, David Attenborough, Olivia Coleman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Anthony Joshua and Samuel L Jackson, as well as publicity shots for After Life, Doctor Who and The Salisbury Poisonings.

You can find more information about Take A Moment for MIND at takeamoment.uk. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.