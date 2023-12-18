Radio Times New Year quiz book offer* worth over £20!
Claim a copy of House of Games: Question Smash and pick one additional quiz book to receive. Full details in our New Year issue of Radio Times on sale 29 December 2023. *P&P cost applies.
For this year's Radio Times New Year quiz book offer, we're giving you the opportunity to claim a copy of House of Games: Question Smash (worth £10.99), plus one additional quiz book. The only payment required from you is the P&P cost.
Packed with 104 new, classic and fiendishly difficult rounds from the hit BBC show's question writers, House of Games: Question Smash (worth £10.99) is the ultimate collection of brainteasers, puzzles and trivia. Pit your wits against friends and family with favourites like Highbrow Lowbrow, Rhyme Time and Don't State the Obvious, as well as brand-new games from the brilliant minds behind the show.
You can also choose one additional book to receive in the offer, either Taskmaster: 220 Extraordinary Tasks for Ordinary People (worth £10.99) or Only Connect: the Difficult Second Quiz Book (worth £9.99). It's up to you!
TO CLAIM YOUR QUIZ BOOKS send the completed coupon from the Radio Times issue that's on sale on 29 December 2023, with payment details to cover £4.12* UK p&p (card payment or cheque payable to Radio Times) to Radio Times Book Offer, PO Box 12635, Colchester CO7 5AN. The coupon must be received by Wednesday 31 January 2024.
Terms and conditions: The books are subject to availability and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis by postal redemption. Coupons must be received by Wednesday 31 January 2024. Only two books max can be redeemed per coupon. Photocopied coupons are not accepted. Coupons are only redeemable against the promotional Radio Times New Year Book offer as described in Radio Times. Postal applications that arrive without a completed coupon will not be processed. Allow 28 days from the closing date for delivery. Offer only available in the UK.
Promoter Immediate Media Company London Ltd. Your personal information will be processed and stored in accordance with our Privacy Policy, which can be viewed here.