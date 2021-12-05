Radio Times New Year Only Connect Quiz Book offer*

Following on from our popular Only Connect book offer last January, we’re giving you the opportunity to claim the difficult second quiz book (just pay p&p*)

With many of the very best questions from Only Connect’s first ten years (plus brand new Connecting Walls and Missing Vowels puzzles) and a host of extra facts to keep you sharp, Only Connect: The Difficult Second Quiz Book is the ultimate test for hardcore quiz fans.

Advertisement

Only Connect question-setter Jack Waley-Cohen returns with a new collection of 200 cryptic, brain-busting questions, including many never-before broadcast and new ones exclusive to the book.

SEE OFFER PAGE AND FULL DETAILS IN ISSUE ON SALE 23 December 2021. P&P cost applies. Applications via coupon printed in Radio Times issue 1/2022 (as above).

Advertisement

Promoter Immediate Media Company London Ltd. Your personal information will be used as set out in our Privacy Policy, which can be viewed here.