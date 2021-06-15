Radio Times magazine music special!

This week’s Radio Times is a music special, featuring rock legend Paul Weller on the cover!

Inside the issue, we have an exclusive interview with the Modfather as we celebrate his career.

Advertisement

Also inside this week: Emily Eavis on Glastonbury in the 90s and her father’s festival becoming what it is today; Jo Whiley on her greatest Worthy Farm days; Noel Gallagher looks back at the 90s and the golden era of Oasis; the dad-and-daughter team behind Talking Pictures TV on the archive treasures that proved a pandemic life-saver; and Dr James Colthurst, a friend of Princess Diana, reminisces on her legacy and memory.

How to buy your Radio Times



As well as in store at supermarkets and newsagents, you can pick up your Radio Times online with your favourite retailers: Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

You can also download our digital edition and get instant access to this week’s issue on your chosen device, click here for more information.

Advertisement

Click here for more on print subscription.