We are truly sorry to hear that some subscribers are experiencing issues due to these postal delays and share your disappointment. As you may have seen on the news, Royal Mail has acknowledged that a number of local sorting offices are experiencing issues due to "COVID-related self-isolation", "high levels of sick absence", and "resourcing", please click here for local updates from the Royal Mail .

Some Radio Times magazine subscribers are reporting delays to the delivery of their copy, particularly in certain postcode regions. We have been investigating these issues and, as you may already be aware, there is an ongoing disruption to deliveries within Royal Mail.

What should I do if my copy hasn’t arrived?/ Can I get a replacement copy sent to me?

If your copy has not arrived by Friday of each week, please do let us know by calling 03330 162 129* or click here and complete the online form. This is the quickest way of us getting a replacement copy sent out to you.

If you do have any other subscription-related queries, please email our Reader Services department at: feedback@radiotimes.com

*UK calls will cost the same as other standard fixed line numbers (starting 01 or 02) and are included as part of any inclusive or free minutes allowances (if offered by your phone tariff). Outside of free call packages call charges from mobile phones will cost between 3p and 55p per minute.

UK Enquiry lines are open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm GMT.

