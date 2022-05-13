Radio Times' Don Smith photographs - from Doctor Who to Judi Dench

Don started freelancing at Radio Times in 1955, before becoming its first, and only, in-house photographer in 1967.

This week, we received the very sad news that former Radio Times photographer Don Smith has died at the age of 89.

Over his long career, Don captured some of the most iconic stars and programmes in British television history, from Tony Hancock and Julie Andrews, to Monty Python, Steptoe and Son, Doctor Who, Blackadder and Dad’s Army.

While Don officially retired in 1992, he remained a regular visitor to the Radio Times offices ever since, and his pictures continued to feature on the pages of RT. He also appeared at the Radio Times Festival and literary festivals discussing his long and celebrated career.

Don was part of the fabric of Radio Times, much loved by the team past and present, and will be sadly missed, but his legacy will live on through his vast archive of images.

Radio Times will pay to tribute to Don in the pages of Radio Times, and here is a selection of some of his best images.

You can also read a tribute to Don from Radio Times’s co-editor Shem Law.

