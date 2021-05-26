How to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend 2021: tickets, line-up and latest news

This bank holiday, Radio 1 Big Weekend is back and as big as ever with over 100 live performances to watch over the four day festival.

In past iterations of the festival, icons such as Jay-Z, Jack White and Rihanna have graced the Radio 1 stage and whilst the ongoing pandemic means we’re not quite at the stage to have a party like in years past, it still guarantees to be an ace long weekend of music in all its forms.

BBC Radio 1 have secured a mammoth list of names for the festival ensuring there will be an act to everyone’s taste.

Read on to find out everything you’d want to know about Radio 1 Big Weekend 2021.

How to watch Radio 1 Big Weekend 2021

Taking place across four days (28th-31st May 2021), the festival will be broadcast on BBC Radio 1 with full sets then made available on the BBC Sounds app.

Fans will also be able to watch the performances through BBC iPlayer and the BBC YouTube channel.

Following the event, Greg James will be hosting a highlights show on iPlayer titled Radio 1’s Big Weekend: Best Bits which will be available to stream from Sunday.

Radio 1 Big Weekend tickets

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Radio 1 Big Weekend will be a virtual event with no live audiences in attendance so fans will only be able to enjoy the performances from their own homes.

Radio 1 Big Weekend Connects: What is it?

Want to be the next pop star or super producer? Radio 1 is putting on free career advice sessions for those that want to pursue a career in entertainment.

Experts will be on hand to detail their stories and offer advice to aspiring musicians, TV hosts and live event producers. If that sounds like you, take a look here.

Where is Radio 1 Big Weekend 2021?

For the first time in its history Radio 1 Big Weekend will be taking place at various locations across the UK. Sets will be filmed at various iconic landmarks across the country such as Snape Maltings in Sussex and Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire.

Radio 1 Big Weekend 2021 line-up

Radio 1 Big Weekend 2021 will have over 100 live performances available for you to enjoy. This year, there is a little bit for everyone.

After a break following his lengthy world tour, Ed Sheeran will be performing as will Coldplay. Walsall-born soul star Jorja Smith will also be performing an exclusive set and viewers will also be treated to the likes of AJ Tracey, Royal Blood, London Grammar and Mercury Prize winners Wolf Alice.

Pop superstars Anne-Marie and Celeste will also be on hand to deliver knockout performances for their fans.

The Friday night will also be dedicated to dance music with sets from the legendary Eric Prydz and The Blessed Madonna.

