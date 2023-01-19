The 37-year-old Portuguese signed a £173m-per-year deal with Al Nassr after the World Cup following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo could meet Lionel Messi for the final time on a football pitch today as PSG land in Saudi Arabia.

He is yet to make his debut for the club, and will be made to wait a little longer due to this exhibition match featuring a Saudi All-Star XI.

Al Nassr will join forces with title rivals Al-Hilal to make a combined team capable of facing PSG, who have brought Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to town.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the timings for PSG's clash with the Riyadh All-Star XI.

What time is PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI?

PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI will take place at 5pm UK time on Thursday 19th January 2023.

PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI coverage time

The game will be shown live on beIN Sports around the world, but UK coverage will be online via the official PSG YouTube channel and official PSG Facebook page.

Coverage of the match will begin at 4:15pm UK time on Facebook, implying it will be the same time as coverage on YouTube.

You can expect to see the likes of Ronaldo and Messi in training ahead of the game, while there may also be a degree of glitz and glam as the teams enter the field to celebrate the biggest occasion in the history of Saudi Arabian football.

