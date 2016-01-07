“Today you are witnessing the birth of a new global Internet TV network,” Hastings told an audience at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. “With this launch, consumers around the world – from Singapore to St. Petersburg, from San Francisco to Sao Paulo – will be able to enjoy TV shows and movies simultaneously."

As part of the launch, Netflix added Arabic and Korean language support to the service, along with simplified and traditional Chinese.

However, China is not currently part of the expansion, though the company says it "continues to explore options for providing the service." Also missing are Crimea, North Korea and Syria, "due to U.S. government restrictions on American companies."