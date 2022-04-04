They may not be the defensive powerhouses they once were but Diego Simeone is the master of game management and giving the Spanish side anything to take back and defend at the Wanda Metropolitano could be fatal.

Manchester City should know exactly what to expect from Atletico Madrid, who knocked their cross-city rivals Manchester United out of the Champions League in the last round.

This is the competition that Man City fans and owners crave success in the most so all the pressure is on Pep Guardiola and his side in this one.

City are under pressure in the Premier League title race having briefly slipped behind Liverpool on Saturday, but they must remain focused on the task at hand in the Champions League this week.

They've blown teams away in the Champions League this season but they could be in for a frustrating evening at the Etihad on Tuesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Atletico Madrid on TV and online.

When is Man City v Atletico Madrid?

Man City v Atletico Madrid will take place on Tuesday 5th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Real Madrid on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Man City v Atletico Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Man City v Atletico Madrid online

Man City v Atletico Madrid team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Carrasco; Felix, Suarez

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man City v Atletico Madrid odds

Our prediction: Man City v Atletico Madrid

Given what we've seen Atletico do in the Champions League knockout stages under Simeone, it's vital that Man City don't give themselves too much to do in the second leg.

Guardiola has got an embarrassment of attacking riches available to him and they should be able to do what Man Utd could not – make the most of the gaps in the Spanish side's defence.

They're not the immovable object they once were and City should be able to put themselves in the driving seat ahead of their trip to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Atletico Madrid (11/1 at Bet365)

