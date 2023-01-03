The professional rally driver appeared in series such as Rally America and Global Rallycross, and later became an internet sensation thanks to his “Gymkhana” video series on YouTube.

Former Top Gear star Ken Block has died at the age of 55 following a snowmobile accident.

Block’s motor racing team Hoonigan Racing Division shared the news of his death on Instagram.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," the statement read.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And, most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.

"Please respect the family's privacy at this time while they grieve."

Block was riding a snowmobile up a steep slope in Wasatch County, Utah, when it flipped over and landed on top of him, the local sheriff’s office revealed on Facebook.

"On January 2, 2023 at approximately 2pm, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call reporting a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area," the statement read.

"Search and Rescue, along with law enforcement from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks and the US Forest Service responded.

"The driver, Kenneth Block, 55-year-old male out of Park City, Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him."

Block died at the scene from the injuries sustained in the accident.

Ken Block from 'The Gymkhana Files' attends The IMDb Studio and The IMDb Show on Location at The Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2018 in Park City, Utah Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

The sheriff's office statement continued: "Mr Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected. We thank all of our first responders for their continued service."

Block began his rallying career in 2005 and went on to receive rallycross medals at the X Games and saw podium finishes at the World Rallycross Championship, as well as competing in other actions sports including snowboarding and skateboarding.

But it was his “Gymkhana” YouTube videos that really propelled him to stardom later in life, with the 10-part series showing him performing daring racing challenges in a range of vehicles, bagging him nearly two million YouTube subscribers.

Block also appeared twice on BBC series Top Gear, as well as in four EA Sports racing video games.

The American Rally Association also paid tribute to Block following the tragic news of his passing.

"He was a massive influence on everything he touched, including the global world of rallying," a statement read on Facebook.

Block is survived by his wife, Lucy, and three children.