We are used to shocks on election night, but what happened in the corridor at Elstree in 2015 was bigger than any surprise we were about to unleash in the studios. Some hours before going live with the BBC graphics – for the Cameron/Miliband election, if anyone remembers – I saw two figures hobbling towards me. They had clearly been in a terrible accident. The man and the woman were both bleeding from the head.

It was even more than that. The blood was seeping through their bandages. Soaked gauze was wrapped under the man’s chin – imagine a stooping soldier in a line of First World War wounded – and his trousers were ripped to shreds. The woman’s arm was in a sling. She was on crutches and there were spots of blood on her blouse.

I assumed something catastrophic had happened. But what came next made my jaw drop. David Dimbleby, standing next to me holding a cup of election-night coffee, roared with laughter and shouted at the pair: “Pulled through OK, did you?”