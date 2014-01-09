Naturally, Locatelli will be creating an array of regional culinary delights along the way, including treats such as pesto alla Genovese and the catch of the day.

See below for a first look at their adventures:

Andrew Graham-Dixon and Giorgio Locatelli outside the Piazza dei Miracoli, in Pisa, Tuscany.

Fresh catch of the day in Livorno. Andrew and Giorgio pose with Michelangelo Rongo.

The 16th century Parco dei Mostri Bomarzo, otherwise known as the Park of the Monsters due to the surreal stone figures found here.



The pair in an Etruscan Tomb in Tarquinia, an ancient city in the province of Viterbo.

The chef and historian against the backdrop of Naples.

The Roman Catholic co-cathedral and minor basilica Church of Sant'Andrea, in Pistoia. This beautiful design was commissioned by Ludovico III Gonzaga.

In front of the Cattedrale di Sant'Andre in the Piazza del Duomo, Amalfi.

Visit Italy with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details

Watch Italy Unpacked at 9pm, January 10, on BBC2