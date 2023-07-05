Meanwhile, visitors heading to the channel’s website are met with the message: “We regret to inform you that Ideal World have had to temporarily suspend broadcasting and our website."

It continues: "We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused. We hope to be back online as soon as possible.”

The move comes after the channel dropped off ITV and Virgin Media last month, and naturally fans of the channel are wondering what has happened to the channel and whether it will return. Read on for everything you need to know.

What is Ideal World?

Launched in 2000, Ideal World is a Peterborough-based TV shopping channel.

When on air, it offered more than 18 hours of live TV a day, showcasing a range of products for customers to purchase.

Celebrities who have appeared on the channel in the past include former Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead, This Morning regular Vanessa Feltz, Blue Peter legend Anthea Turner, former Brookside actress Claire Sweeney and comedian Johnny Vegas.

What has happened to Ideal World?

Getty

The channel crashed off ITV and dropped off Virgin Media in June.

Then, at 3pm on Monday (3rd July), the channel came off air altogether, according to The i Paper.

No official reason has been given as to why Ideal World has come off air, but customers who headed to Ideal World's website were met with a message that the company had to "temporarily suspend broadcasting and our website."

The move comes after a period of significant change at the shopping channel, which was taken over by private investor Hamish Morjaria in 2022.

Documents filed at Companies House revealed that Morjaria ceased to have “significant control” in February, The Peterborough Telegraph reports, with Sportsdirect.com Retail Ltd then taking charge since June.

Will Ideal World return?

A message on Ideal World's website stated they hoped to be back "as soon as possible" but, with no time frame confirmed as yet, fans of the popular shopping channel will have to wait for more information.

More like this

Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.