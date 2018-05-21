Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Her debut album, Speak Your Mind, shot to number three in the Official Albums Chart.

The 27-year-old pop singer has already had four hit songs: "Alarm", "Rockabye", "Ciao Adios" and "FRIENDS", a collaboration with Marshmello.

She's currently supporting Ed Sheeran's stadium tour, and her latest single is co-written by him. "2002" is a cheeky nod to songs from the early noughties, including Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" and "Nelly's Ride With Me" (see the video below).

19 November 2018 – Manchester Academy

NEW DATE: 20 November 2018 – Manchester Academy

22 November 2018 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

NEW DATE: 23 November 2018 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

25 November 2018 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

28 November 2018 – O2 Academy Birmingham

NEW DATE: 29 November 2018 – O2 Academy Birmingham