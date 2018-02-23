"At the beginning of the night we held white roses and walked down a red carpet full of the hope and pride that comes with the #timesup campaign,’ she wrote, referencing the decision for men and women to carry roses as a symbol of equality.

"At the end of the night, cameras were held low to get a photo up our skirts… times apparently up on #timesup."

This comes days after 190 women, including Emma Watson, Jodie Whittaker and Pearl Mackie, signed an open letter calling for an end to abuse and inequality in the acting industry and beyond.

At the Brit Awards, as at the Grammy's in January, many women – and some men – carried white roses on the red carpet in support of the movement against gender inequality and sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.