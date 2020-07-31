Variety reports the Green Hornet series will be set in the modern world and will follow the adventures of a reimagined Green Hornet and Kato, who are the grown son of the original Green Hornet and the daughter of the original Kato. They will continue to battle the villains of Century City and they will also travel in the suitably high-tech vehicle, Black Beauty.

Smith said: “It’s an honour to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters.”

He said the show would tell the tale of two Hornets, past and future, and would draw on a “lifetime spent watch classic cartoons and amazing animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal and Super Friends”.

“I can’t believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer.”

Van Williams and Bruce Lee in The Green Hornet TV series Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Smith already has a history with the Green Hornet. In 2004 he was hired by Miramax to write a script for a Green Hornet movie, but it was never produced. Instead, Seth Rogen wrote and starred in the Green Hornet film in 2011, directed by Michel Gondry.

The Green Hornet was produced as a live-action TV show in 1966 and introduced martial arts legend Bruce Lee to the world as Kato.

Smith did, however, produce a series of comic books based on his story development.

It's not yet clear which network or streaming service will broadcast the series in the UK.

