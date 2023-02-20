The actor, who appears in the above image on the far left, was best known for his appearances in Grange Hill and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Lee Whitlock has died at the age of 54, his acting agency confirmed on Monday (20th February).

Announcing the tragic news of Whitlock’s passing on social media, acting agency Urban Collective wrote: "Saddened by the death of our client Lee Whitlock.

"Lee was a great character & a great actor who has left a legacy of brave & groundbreaking work achieved at a particularly young age."

The statement continued: "Lee was hugely entertaining, funny & positive to work with, condolences to family & friends. RIP."

It is understood he passed away on Friday (17th February).

Whitlock began his career in a child actor in the early 1980s, appearing in shows such as Shine on Harvey Moon. The series revolved around World War II veteran Harvey Moon (Kenneth Cranham), as he attempted to rebuild his life in post-war London.

Whitlock played the role of Moon’s young son Stanley across five seasons between 1982 and 1985.

He went on to land roles in popular TV shows including Coronation Street, EastEnders and Grange Hill, in which he played Bevis Loveday.

Whitlock also appeared as Phil in Two Of Us, a 1987 LGBTQ+ BBC drama about a relationship between two schoolboys.

In 2007, Whitlock appeared in Tim Burton’s musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, where he starred opposite big names including Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

Tributes have been flooding in for Whitlock on social media following the tragic news of his death.

Actor Andrew Lancel wrote on Twitter: "I was always a fan of Lee Whitlock since Shine on Harvey Moon. Through his film and tv career I loved his work as did millions. It was a joy to work with him twice and to know him as a funny, gentle, lovely man. And fantastic actor. Gone far too soon."

Theatre director Liam Rudden added: "Sorry to read that the actor Lee Whitlock has left us at the age of just 54. From Grange Hill to London's Burning, Shine on Harvey Moon, Two of Us, The Bill and so much more, he was a such a well kent face of his generation."