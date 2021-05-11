Why is the Golden Globes cancelled? HFPA controversy explained

For the last few months, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has been mired in controversy, and that all came to a head yesterday (Monday 10th May) when news broke that the usual broadcast of the association’s prestigious Golden Globe Awards would not be going ahead next year.

Advertisement

The Globes – which are intended to honour the best in both film and TV – have been a mainstay of the awards season circuit since they were established in 1944, and have emerged as perhaps the biggest of all the Oscars precursors.

But the association has come under intense scrutiny in recent times for its perceived failure to enact systemic reform with regards to diversity and inclusion, and a number of high profile studios and production companies – including WarnerMedia, Netflix and Amazon – have announced that they will be cutting ties with the HFPA.

That was followed by news that Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise had elected to return the three Globes he has won throughout his career (for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia) in an act of protest against the group, and that NBC had decided to cancel its usual broadcast of next year’s ceremony.

In response, the HFPA released a statement pledging to implement “transformational changes as quickly – and as thoughtfully – as possible” and outlining its schedule for enacting its planned reforms, which include increasing the diversity of its membership and approving a new code of conduct.

So what is at the root of the controversy? Well, it all stems from accusations of corruption raised by an LA Times investigation in 2020 and a lack of diversity, and the slow manner in which the HFPA has responded to demands for reform.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Although the association is no stranger to criticism, the pressure has intensified in recent months. A number of controversies came to light around the time of this year’s delayed virtual awards ceremony in February, when an LA Times investigation revealed that the HFPA did not have any Black members. The report also alleged that HFPA members collected nearly $2 million in payments from the non-profit group in its fiscal year ending in June 2020 for serving on various committees and performing other tasks – more than double the amount paid three years earlier.

Regarding the increasing payments to members, a HFPA representative denied any wrongdoing and told the LA Times: “Our compensation decisions are based on an evaluation of compensation practices by similar nonprofit organizations and market rates for such services” and are “vetted by a professional nonprofit compensation consultant and outside counsel, where appropriate.”

Since then, the controversy has only continued – in April, the group’s former president Phil Berk reportedly shared an article in a group e-mail to HFPA members that described Black Lives Matter as a “racist hate group”, according to the LA Times. (The outlet reported that Berk later said he regretted sending the email and told members he had “forwarded it as a point of information”.)

Diversity and Inclusion Advisor Dr. Shaun Harper also left his role in the same week, citing his lack of confidence in “our ability to collaboratively deliver the transformational change” that was required.

Last week, 75 of the group’s 86 members voted for an overhaul proposal that aimed to address some of the issues, but the overall reaction from the industry was that this was not enough to fully tackle the wide-ranging problems.

In its statement announcing that it would be cancelling the 2022 broadcast, NBC said, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.

“As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The next steps, then, is for the HPFA to enact the changes it has outlined in a matter which is deemed suitable by its significant critics – and its timetable for reform appears to be the first step on what is sure to be a long journey.

Advertisement

Want to find something to watch? Check out our TV Guide. Visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.