Of course, it doesn't take long before something strange is unleashed in the neighbourhood – and despite being consistently reprimanded by the mayor for causing chaos throughout the Big Apple, the Ghostbusters must come to the rescue again.

If you've seen the film but need a recap on how the team were able to stop the latest threat read on to have the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire ending explained – but be warned that there are obviously major spoilers ahead.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire ending explained – how do they defeat Garraka?

The evil spirit the Ghostbusters squad is up against this time is Garraka, a ghost who has made it his mission to take over the world by freezing everything in sight.

More like this

For more than a century, Garraka had been contained inside a magical orb, which suddenly makes its way into Ray Stantz's hands when it is brought to his antique store by Nadeem Razmaadi (Kumail Nanjiani), who had inherited it from his recently deceased grandmother.

The orb is taken to Winston Zeddemore's new lab for investigation and, after strange events begin to occur, the spirit is awakened and begins a rampage – which means Ghostbusters old and new must unite to stave off its threat.

The reasons Garraka is able to escape the orb are relatively convoluted, but it is largely to do with a young ghost named Melody (Emily Alyn Lind), who befriends Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace) and tempts her into briefly entering the spirit world and uttering an incantation that awakens the villain.

Anyway, during the film it emerges that Nadeem, as well as inheriting the orb from his grandmother, had also inherited some powers: he is now known as the Firemaster and he alone has the ability to neutralise the threat posed by Garraka due to his skill for manipulating fire, which will allow them to capture the ghost in brass.

And so, after the Ghostbusters are unsuccessful in stopping the spirit, with many of them left frozen, Nadeem appears on the scene to work his magic – only to find that he has run out of lighter fluid.

Step forward Melody, who appears to have a change of heart following her earlier manipulation of Phoebe and provides a matchbook – which she conveniently always carries around – to Nadeem so that he can use the fire to defeat Garraka once and for all and ensure the Ghostbusters are successful yet again.

And that's how we end things, with the mayor reluctantly forced to admit that the Ghostbusters are a force for good in New York.

Is there a post-credits scene in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Yes! There is a very brief mid-credits scene, but it doesn't really have anything to do with the film's plot.

Instead it's a humourous scene which sees a large group of mischievous Mini-Pufts hijack a truck while its driver is filling up at a petrol station.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Sci-Fi or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.