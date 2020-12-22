While three series ran between 2007 and 2010, the popular show returned for a one-off Christmas special last year, becoming the most-viewed non-sporting event of the decade.

This year could certainly benefit from another Gavin & Stacey mood-booster, but will the sitcom return again for a Christmas special this year?

Here's everything you need to know about whether there'll be a Gavin and Stacey 2020 Christmas special and how to watch the previous seasons.

Is there a Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special for 2020?

Sadly, the answer is no – there will be no new trip to Barry island this year. But James Corden has said that the cast and creative team are looking to film a new Gavin and Stacey episode in the future and that this next instalment will definitely, finally, bring the show to a close (he's sure this time).

More recently, Larry Lamb, who plays Gavin's dad Mick in the BBC comedy, told The Telegraph fans should expect more of the series in the future.

"After how well the Christmas special went down last year, it's highly unlikely there won't be more," he said. "We're all ready but when it'll be, that's up to James [Corden], Ruth Jones and the BBC."

"I just hope they knock another one out before I'm dead. That or they can start at the graveside."

While it looks as though all of the Gavin and Stacey stars are on board for another episode, Joanna Page, who plays Stacey, revealed on last weekend's Sunday Brunch that there hasn't been any discussion of new episodes.

"I haven't heard of any special," she said. "I don't know that there's any special coming up or anything. I'm the same as everything else, if I hear anything I do, and if I don't, I don't."

Here's hoping Gavin & Stacey is back for Christmas 2021!

Where can I watch Gavin & Stacey?

Never watched an episode before, or looking to rewatch every episode made so far? Then the BBC are on hand to help you out as they have the whole lot ready to be binge-watched on BBC iPlayer right now – including last year's Christmas special!

There are 21 full episodes that have been made so far so that's a good amount to watch of some of the finest UK comedy from recent years.

Alternatively, if you'd rather own the lot, you can buy Gavin & Stacey: The Complete Collection from Amazon.

The 2019 special, which aired on Christmas Day last year, is also getting a repeat outing on BBC One at 8:40pm on Christmas Eve.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2020