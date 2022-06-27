The actor was best known for his role as Reverend Timothy Farthing in the BBC sitcom.

Dad’s Army star Frank Williams has died at the age of 90.

His death was confirmed in a statement shared on Facebook by his loved ones.

The statement read: “So sorry to say that our beloved friend, colleague, and actor, Frank Williams, passed away this morning.

“He was almost 91, and we are grateful for all the years of joy, laughter, and happiness he brought to so many. Thank you, Frank!”

Williams starred as Reverend Timothy Farthing, the vicar of St Aldhelm’s Church, in the BBC comedy, joining the cast in 1969 and appearing on and off until the very last episode in 1977.

In 2016 he reprised his role for the Dad’s Army film, which also starred Bill Nighy and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Speaking at the time, he said: “It takes me back to a very happy time in my life when I was doing Dad’s Army originally and, as my scenes are in the church hall, it was very much like coming home again.”

Born in Edgware, London, Williams started his career in theatre, but went on to have a number of successful roles in television.

As well as his parts in Dad’s Army, Williams also starred in TV shows You Rang, M’Lord? and The Worker.

He also appeared in various films, including Inn for Trouble, Just for Fun, Hide and Seek, Headline Hunters and Oh! Heavenly Dog.

Tributes have poured in for Williams on social media following the tragic news of his passing.

One fan said: "So very sorry to hear that dear Frank Williams passed away earlier today (Sunday 26th June) we had been lucky enough to get to know Frank over the last 17 years. RIP #FrankWilliams Actor (2 July 1931 – 26 June 2022) Dad’s Army’s Vicar who bought happiness and laughter to many."

Another added: “Sad news just heard Frank Williams who was a wonderful actor and had a huge part in Dad’s Army as Father Timothy Farthing has passed away today at 90. Another legend has gone RIP."