The Witcher stars hint that another spin-off might be in the works

Netflix’s The Witcher is a bonafide Cinematic Universe these days – or at least, a streaming one – with a live-action prequel (The Witcher: Blood Origin) in the works, an anime movie already released (with more to come) and a kid-friendly series all spinning off from the main series starring Henry Cavill.

Advertisement

But could we be about to get another Witcher spin-off? Well, according to two new stars of the main Netflix series it’s possible, with actors Paul Bullion and Yasen Atour reportedly working on a pitch for a series starring their characters Lambert and Coen.

When asked, Bullion played it cool. “They call Geralt the White Wolf, so I suppose they could do the Red Wolf spinoff, couldn’t they?” he laughed, referencing Lambert’s red hair – but Atour confirmed their plans were no joke.

“We’ve actually put some stuff together, me and Paul,” he exclusively told RadioTimes.com during a longer interview about the pair’s new characters. “And you never know. You never know. There could be something in the pipeline.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“It’s funny how Paul was like, ‘The Red Wolf.’ We’ve actually got a treatment, you know? Paul’s sneaky. We’ve actually got a treatment together for a show.”

Fellow Witchers (aka superpowered monster-hunters) of series lead Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Lambert and Coen are introduced in season two of the main Witcher series alongside elder statesmen/leader Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), and they appear throughout the new episodes.

Atour admitted that the future of the idea might depend on how they’re received when season two is released, but he remains hopeful that his and Bullion’s characters could have their own story to tell.

“It all depends on how they go down in season two,” he told us.

“And if there is a hunger and a thirst to see more of those two guys, then we have many options, and many routes that we can go down.”

Of course, the fact that Atour and Bullion have worked on a treatment is no guarantee that their spin-off (2 Witchers 2 Furious, maybe?) will actually be made. Plenty of ideas are pitched, worked on and rejected in TV production, so this could be a project that never quite takes off.

But even if it doesn’t happen it’s yet another sign of the rude health of the Witcher world. Watch this space…

The Witcher season two streams on Netflix from Friday 17th December. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy hub, our guide to the best series on Netflix or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.