Some new details are finally trickling out of Amazon’s upcoming new Lord of the Rings TV series, with actor Will Poulter – known for roles in Black Mirror, The Maze Runner and The Revenant – set to join the cast of the fantasy drama.

According to Variety, Poulter will join the already-cast Markella Kavenagh as one of the series’ leads, provisionally known as Beldor and Tyra respectively. At the moment no details are known about the character’s they will be playing, partially because the storyline of the series is set such a long time before JRR Tolkien’s original novels (and the popular film adaptations) take place.