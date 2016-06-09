"It didn't float my boat, you know, like I just really didn't want to go there," he told US chat show host Stephen Colbert. "First of all, I'm an Englishman and I felt like, I don't know, it just didn't seem to fit, and I was always worried about the outfit and I just didn't fancy it."

Despite Law's reservations, the director sent over the Superman suit to his hotel room so he could give it a whirl.

"So there's a knock on my hotel room, there's a guard, a big guard, right, and this lady from the wardrobe and they bring the suit in, and I'm like 'I'm not going to try the suit on in front of you'."

So he went into the bathroom to try it out... "I'm putting it on and then I look round, I'm in the mirror and suddenly...I'm Superman. And the music kinda comes in like da, da, dada duh duh, right, I stood there and then I had this picture of that, me in that costume, on posters all over the world and I was like 'no way' and I unzipped it. But I was Superman for two minutes, that's enough."

See the full interview on The Late Show here...