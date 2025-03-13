Both are relatively new characters. Moghedien, played by Laia Costa, was only introduced at the end of season 2, as one of the Forsaken that even Lanfear herself was afraid of.

Meanwhile, this is our first introduction to Jaichim, played Jared Doreck - and he's not having the best time of it, strung up in Moghedien's web. So, what's going on and who is Jaichim?

Here's everything you need to know! But beware, there'll be some spoilers for Robert Jordan's books ahead. Alternatively, check out our review of season 3.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 1 ending explained: What happened to Jaichim?

At the end of season 3 episode 1, Moghedien appears to be transforming Jaichim Carridin into a Gray Man.

Gray Men, also known as Soulless, are used as assassins by the Shadow. Starting as ordinary humans, they must pledge their souls to the Dark One.

It's an interesting change from the books, which doesn't quite see this progression of events for Jaichim - in Jordan's novels, he takes his orders from Ishmael. But, it appears Moghedien, also known as the Spider, has taken up this mantle for the series.

The final scene of episode 1 sees Moghedien muttering, "Softly, softly, from the shadows," as she draws a symbol in the sand.

She appears to be punishing him, telling him: "You know what happens if we break our dark codes, right? We lose our souls - a true death. But if you ask for it, then you become something different. Not light or dark, something great. Do you want to be great, Jaichim?"

Moghedien continues to torture him, pulling him tighter and freezing his blood, before continuing to ask him if he wants to be great. Jaichim begs for his life, saying he doesn't want to be great.

As he nears death, he finally agrees and Moghedien channels her power into him. While he initially appears to be dead, Jaichim raises his head and she tells him: "You're mine now. I have someone I need you to find."

Who is Jaichim Carridin?

In the series, we've only just met Jaichim Carridin - so his journey is yet to come.

But, in the books, Jaichim is an an officer of the Children of the Light and an Inquisitor of the Hand of the Light.

He's also a Darkfriend known as Bors and is ordered by Ishmael to keep watch for Perrin Aybara, Matrim Cauthon, and Rand al'Thor. So, could this be what Moghedien has ordered him to do?

Who is Moghedien?

Moghedien is one of the Forsaken, who was released at the end of season 2 before Ishmael's death.

While she is considered as one of the weakest of the Forsaken in the books, she has a particular strength in the One Power.

The Wheel of Time season 3 will begin on 13th March on Prime Video.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what to watch tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.