Westworld renewed for season 4
It's not yet clear when the next season of the sci-fi series will air
Westworld is officially returning for a fourth season.
HBO announced today (22nd April) that the labyrinthine sci-fi series has been recommissioned, with Sky – who air in the series in the UK – confirming that they will continue to carry future episodes.
"From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," said Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. "We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next."
It's not yet clear how many episodes will be included in the next season, or indeed when these new episodes might air.
TV and film production is largely on hold at present due to the coronavirus pandemic, though given that there has traditionally been a two-year gap between seasons of Westworld, it's probable that filming isn't planned to begin until 2021, by which time social distancing restrictions are expected to be lifted.
Back in 2016, Westworld actor James Marsden suggested in an interview with EW that showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan had a plan for the show to run for "5 or 6 years".
The third season is currently airing Sundays at 9pm on HBO in the US and is being simulcast at 2am on Mondays Sky Atlantic in the UK, with a repeat showing at 9pm.
The series – about the complex relationship between man and sentient android "hosts" – stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul and Vincent Cassel.
