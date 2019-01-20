The clip sees Ian McShane's Mr Wednesday attempt to lure Shadow Moon (Hollyoaks' Ricky Whittle) into battle against the rising gods.

"There are new gods growing in America, and they want to destroy us," he says. "War's coming Shadow - I have a big role for you."

For season 2, Jesse Alexander (Lost, Heroes) takes over as showrunner, while star Gillian Anderson, who has just signed on to play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season 4, has left the cast.

American Gods, adapted from Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name, is based on the concept that immigrants to America over thousands of years have brought their gods with them. Over time they forgot about the gods they once worshiped, abandoning the old deities to the edges of American society.

Now those old gods are fighting back against the newer gods (media, technology) that threaten to destroy them forever. Ex-con Shadow Moon (Whittle) gets thrown right into the middle of this war by his new boss, the mysterious Mr Wednesday (McShane).

The first season only got about 1/5 of the way through the novel, so there's plenty of material to be mined this season, and in potential future seasons down the line...

American Gods season 2 will launch on Amazon Prime Video on Monday 11th March