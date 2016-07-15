(Contains violent scenes and mild nudity).

S6 e1 – Melisandre reveals her true self

The Red Woman revealed herself to be a bit older than she appears this year, leading many to speculate on her background and intentions.

S6 e2 – Jon Snow returns to life

After months of theorizing and speculating, the fans were proven right – Kit Harington’s Jon Snow was returned from the dead in the closing seconds of this series’ second episode. What a moment.

S6 e4 – Daenerys is reborn in fire (again)

In scenes that deliberately evoked the end of season 1, Daenerys slew her captors and emerged from a fiery blaze unscathed in a move that earned her the worship of thousands of Dothraki warriors.

S6 e5 – Hold the door

A few months ago, if anyone had suggested that this year’s most gut-wrenchingly sad scene would involve Hodor, you’d have been laughed out of the Seven Kingdoms. But this combination of action scene and origin story (with the help of a little warging) ended up being one of this series’ standout moments, and perhaps its most tragic death.

S6 e5/6 – The Play

It wasn’t the first time Game of Thrones had gone meta, but this cod-Shakespearean retelling of the War of the Five Kings was a brilliantly funny device.

S6 e9 – Jon faces the cavalry

There are so many breathtaking moments in the Battle of the Bastards that it’s hard to pick between them, but this quiet moment as Jon Snow faces a phalanx of enemies (with Kit Harington actually staring down the galloping horses) was a brilliant lead-in to the chaotic carnage that followed.

S6 e10 – Cersei burns them all

It might have been hinted at throughout this series, but Cersei’s grand plan to burn the High Sparrow and her other enemies with hidden caches of wildfire still surpassed all expectations through its excellent soundtrack and rising of tension.

S6 e10 – Jon’s origins are revealed

After decades of fans theorizing, Jon Snow’s true past was revealed in emotionally stirring flashback scenes.

S6 e10 – Jon is crowned the King in the North

Hot on the heels of Jon’s true origin came this uplifting moment, where Jon finally found some acceptance as a Stark as the Northern Lords (especially Lyanna Mormont) united to proclaim him their King.

S6 e10 – Daenerys sets sail

After six seasons the rightful queen of the Seven Kingdoms FINALLY decided to invade Westeros with a massive fleet of ships, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.