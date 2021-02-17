Accessibility Links

Tribes of Europa release date: Netflix dystopian drama guide including cast and plot

The German sci-fi thriller is produced by the makers of Netflix series Dark.

Tribes of Europa

Published:

Netflix’s Tribes of Europa is set just 45 years in the future – but in that time chaos and a mysterious technology blackout has descended on Europe, now divided into tribes.

The show been compared to a futuristic Game of Thrones, and it’s not hard to see why – just like the Stark siblings, in Tribes of Europa three siblings are separated amid violence and must forge their own paths.

The action also centres around a mystery cube that promises power and knowledge to those who can decipher it (kind of like a magical Rubik’s Cube).

Read on for everything you need to know about Tribes of Europa.

Tribes of Europa release date

Tribes of Europa premieres on Netflix on 19th February 2021.

Tribes of Europa plot

From the producers of Netflix German show Dark, the series Tribes of Europa takes place in 2074 in a post-apocalyptic Europe, and follows three forest-dwelling siblings.

According to the synopsis: “In the wake of a mysterious global disaster, war rages between the Tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe. Three siblings from the peaceful Origine tribe – Kiano, Liv and Elja – are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.”

And when young Elja is tasked with bearing the mysterious cube belonging to the Atlantian tribe, he finds that other, more violent tribes are all-too aware of its existence – and determined to get their hands on it.

Tribes of Europa cast: Who stars in the drama?

The three central characters are siblings Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed).

Other key cast members include Oliver Masucci as Moses, Melika Foroutan as Varvara, and Alain Blazevic as Crimson.

Tribes of Europa trailer

You can watch the trailer for Tribes of Europa here.

Tribes of Europa premieres on Netflix on 19th February 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

