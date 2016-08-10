Stunning. But the revelation surrounding Westeros’ most reliable giant (sorry, Wun Wun) was a problem for non-English viewers. While “hold the door” shortening to “Hodor” makes perfect sense in our tongue, it became more of a challenge in other languages.

Germany found an easy workaround, using “halte das Tor," ("hold the gate"), but other countries had a tad more difficulty. In Turkish, the phrase became "Orada dur" ("Stay there"), while the French went with "Qu'ils n'ailent pas au-dors" ("Don't let them get outside").

And the rest? Well, one Imgur user collated all the translations into one handy showcase.

Prepare to feel Hodor's pain once again. In Hindi.