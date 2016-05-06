The end of Game of Thrones episode Home was pretty epic. Jon Snow's allies crowed round to protect his body, the Wildling's stormed Castle Black... and the Red Woman used her magic to revive Jon from beyond the grave.

Advertisement

It's fair to say we were left a little open-mouthed. But how did these shocking scenes come about?

Enter this fascinating behind the scenes video, which reveals how showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff filmed incredible moments like the Red Woman revealing her true identity, the murder of Balon Greyjoy – and of course that Jon Snow 'rebirth' scene.

It's all here and it all looks pretty different when you can see the green screen...

Advertisement

Game of Thrones continues on Monday on Sky Atlantic

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement