This is how Game of Thrones filmed that incredible Jon Snow scene
Go behind the scenes of the epic episode two cliffhanger (SPOILERS)
The end of Game of Thrones episode Home was pretty epic. Jon Snow's allies crowed round to protect his body, the Wildling's stormed Castle Black... and the Red Woman used her magic to revive Jon from beyond the grave.
It's fair to say we were left a little open-mouthed. But how did these shocking scenes come about?
Enter this fascinating behind the scenes video, which reveals how showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff filmed incredible moments like the Red Woman revealing her true identity, the murder of Balon Greyjoy – and of course that Jon Snow 'rebirth' scene.
It's all here and it all looks pretty different when you can see the green screen...
Game of Thrones continues on Monday on Sky Atlantic