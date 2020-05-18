The Umbrella Academy cast announced the date for season two in a fun video which featured each member of the Academy dancing alone in isolation.

The stars who play Numbers One to Seven all appear bored with lockdown as, one-by-one, they all start dancing to Tiffany's I Think We're Alone Now.

Robert Sheehan, who plays Klaus Hargreeves, lies on his back on a table, a wooden spoon languishing in his mouth as he gazes glumly at the ceiling.

David Castañeda (Number Two/Diego Hargreeves) looks from the cocktail stick in his hand to some stuffed toys, eyeing up the possibility of testing out his character's knife-throwing skills.

Ellen Page (Vanya Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves) and Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) also star in the quirky announcement video.

While you're waiting for The Umbrella Academy season two to drop, here's everything you need to know about it.

