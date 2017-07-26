Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson will lead the voice cast, along with Nat Faxon and Eric Andre.

Noel Fielding of Might Boosh (and soon-to-be Bake Off) fame also joins the ranks as well as The IT Crowd’s Matt Berry and Futurama’s John DiMaggio.

Each series will have 10 episodes and the first are expected to arrive in 2018, joining other Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman and F is for Family.

“Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you,” Groening said.