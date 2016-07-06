“When they requested me, I couldn’t say no,” Clapton told Vanity Fair. “There was to be a very short turnaround on this - four to five weeks - and I had to try to pull my team together to make it happen. Luckily, when I received the script I was immediately sure how this dress should look and Cersei’s direction. As soon I shared my sketches with [executive producers] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss], they loved it, as did Lena [Headey]. We were all of the same mindset.”

The epic gown was a dramatic move away from some of Cersei's earlier outfits (see below) - and all those clever design elements had a meaning behind them, reveals Clapton.

"I knew it had to be leather and I knew it had to be linked to [Cersei’s father] Tywin," Clapton said of the design. “I wanted a distinct, strong silhouette, so I squared her shoulders. I also wanted the dress to skim her ankles, so that you could see her feet - again, strength.”

“The silver shoulders are decorated in a similar manner to Jaime’s gold hand—the one person that she still has something with."

“Black was the obvious choice,” Clapton added. “Yes, it is for mourning her children, her father . . . but it’s more than that. To me, it represents a deadness inside her - the overwhelming desire for power at any cost. The multi-layered effect created by mounting the leather onto silver brocade gives a more complex feeling, implying that nothing achieved is ever simple.”

Clapton also designed Cersei's royal crown: "It is again the Lannister lion sigil in silver but we wanted it to be abstracted further. It took more time to develop - its mane now represents the iron throne."

"Cersei has made it her own. She is reborn," she says.

Game of Thrones will return for a seventh season in 2017