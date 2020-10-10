To prevent Flora's death, Dani allows Viola to possess her slowly, ultimately leading Dani to drown herself at Bly before Viola takes over her completely and trapping both their souls in the lake forever.

Speaking to TV Guide, Pedretti said that that her character's heartbreaking demise doesn't necessarily mean that she won't find some comfort in living for eternity at Bly Manor.

"I think we can maybe have hope that in her job as a caretaker and a protector of the manor, that it can actually be quite a good thing, or a positive position that she's found herself living in for eternity," she said.

"Because she certainly found a lot of fulfilment, I think, in being a caretaker and a protector in her living life."

In fact, the last scene of the series picks up 30 years later and shows Dani's hand resting on the shoulder of Jamie (Amelia Eve), Bly Manor's groundskeeper and Dani's former girlfriend – which implies that she's still watching over Jamie.

Fellow Haunting of Bly Manor cast member Amelia Eve, who plays Jamie in The Haunting of Hill House spin-off, said that she believes the scene is "a manifestation of Jamie's belief that Dani is with her".

"But also, I think there's a part of me that believes it's really there and that it's Dani reaching out to Jamie now that she's had this purge and has been able to revisit everything that's happened," she added. "Jamie's revisiting of [what happened at Bly] allows Dani to come back to her in that moment, and I think that is a physical manifestation of that feeling of having her back."

You can read RadioTimes.com's explainer feature for more on The Haunting of Bly Manor ending.

Based on Henry James' novella The Turn of the Screw, The Haunting of Bly Manor follows young governess Dani, who is hired to look after two young children at a family country home in the UK in the 1980's, however she soon discovers that there are malicious ghosts haunting the premises.

You can read our guide to The Haunting of Bly Manor book differences and how the Netflix series adapts James' work.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to stream on Netflix.