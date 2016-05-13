Based on the trailer, everyone’s going to be behaving weirdly and obliquely in ways both unsettling and entertaining.

Apparently the series (airing on Sky Arts later this month) will also include nods to Gaiman’s other work subtly peppered throughout the action, so it sounds like a perfect appetiser for fans desperately waiting for the US adaptation of American Gods to hit screens.

Alternatively, it might just make them even hungrier for more of Gaiman’s work, but hey – that’s just the risk you take.

Neil Gaiman’s Likely Stories will begin on Thursday 26th May at 9pm on Sky Arts