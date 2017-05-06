But while only a select few are privy to exactly how the events of Westeros will play out, one Game of Thrones star has claimed the series' denouement is already on the internet, if only we could find it...

“If you go online you can definitely read every plot point that’s going to happen,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau told Observer. “You can find the ending of Game of Thrones on the internet. It’s there. But you wouldn’t know. Of course, nobody really wants to know.”

But we do want to know. We really, really do.

And perhaps if we want a few more clues, we should keep an eye on Coster-Waldau who also admits to accidentally letting a spoiler slip every now and again. "There has been a couple times where I’ve actually, by accident, said something I shouldn’t have. But because nobody knows, they don’t necessarily pick up on it."

It remains to be seen whether Coster-Waldau's character Jaime Lannister, aka the Kingslayer, will make it to the end of the series or whether he'll meet his maker in the penultimate series of the kill-happy show.

Still, if or when he does eventually depart, Coster-Waldau has a good idea of how he'd like to go – and it all harks back to a scene in a tub with Gwendoline Christie's Brienne of Tarth when his character explained he'd killed "mad king" Aerys II Targaryen after he ordered stashes of wildfire to be ignited around King's Landing.

"The most important [scene] for Jaime, I think, was in that bath with Brienne. It was called ‘Kissed by Fire,’ that episode. Which is why I think Jaime should be killed by fire.”

Is he winding us up? Or letting slip one of those rare spoilers? We'll have to wait and see...