"There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we're shooting now," he said. "We've had to accommodate a pandemic."

"We're still doing everything we wanted to do from a character, plot [and] mythology standpoint."

"In some cases, we had to simplify the [pathways] to get there," he continued. "For example, for the finale we had a big, super extravagant thing planned for that episode, and it wasn't feasible. But we found an alternative to get to the same place, plot-wise and, more importantly, emotionally, that worked great."

More like this

"So it's about being adaptable. We had to do some rewriting, but nothing that changed fundamentally what the show is or where it was going," he said.

"The storyline [for the series finale] is unchanged. Like I said, some of the scene work is different. There aren't as many bad guys in a scene as we would normally have because of COVID restrictions. But in terms of plot, in terms of character, nothing is fundamentally different."

Supernatural's 15th and final season began airing on The CW in March, with the series finale originally due to air in May. However, due to COVID-19, production was shut down in March, with the series going on hiatus shortly afterwards.

The fantasy series, starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as the monster-hunting Winchester brothers, will resume airing season 15 on Thursday 8th October in the US, with the show's finale episode airing in November.

Advertisement

Supernatural airs on E4 in the UK. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.