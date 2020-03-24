Dabb said that, while filming had concluded up to the eighteenth episode (out of twenty), those episodes were unfinished due to the closure of various departments, including visual effects and sound.

Writing on Twitter, Dabb said, "Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side."

He added, "We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished."

Dabb also said that "it's not a matter of 'if', it's a matter of 'when'" regarding the season eventually being finished, and promised fans "some special treats" to help them get through the current situation.

Supernatural, which is currently in its 15th and final season, centres on brothers Dean and Sam Winchester as they fight an assortment of demons and monsters, and airs on E4 in the UK.

