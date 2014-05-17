How did filming The Tunnel compare to Game of Thrones?

The filming experience was more fun on The Tunnel, to be honest, more... humane. GoT is more of an industrial filming experience; you don’t actually meet that many people. I’ve only met three other cast members. I’d never met Natalie!

What makes a good co-star?

Working with Clémence [Poésy, his co-star in The Tunnel] was nice – she’s present, professional, responsive, knows what she’s doing. She didn’t come on set with an idea that I had to organise myself around. It was very collaborative.

Do you have any tricks to learning your lines?

Tricks? No. I often don’t even learn them, to be honest. I just turn up and trust that the reality of the situation will produce those lines. It depends how good a script is, often, and then trust that there’s enough time to refine the work.

British Academy Television Awards are on Sunday 18 May at 8:00pm on BBC1.

