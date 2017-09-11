Watchmen’s Matthew Goode joins her as a charming vampire named Matthew Clairmont, with whom Diana embarks on a forbidden romance across Harkness’ All Souls trilogy. The series will be produced by Bad Wolf productions, the company set up by former Doctor Who producer Julie Gardner and ex-BBC drama commissioner Jane Tranter.

Brealey, meanwhile, will play an American witch called Gillian Chamberlain, and will be joined in the series by actors including Fresh Meat's Greg McHugh, Game of Thrones' Owen Teale, Atlantis' Aiysha Hart, Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling's Elarica Johnson and Waking the Dead's Trevor Eve among others.

“It's based on a trilogy of novels by Deborah Harkness, who's an academic and historian,” Brealey told RadioTimes.com of the new role. “I'm playing a witch.

More like this

“It's this sort of cult series of books where witches and vampires and demons live among us, in the modern day. So it's set at Oxford University or thereabouts.

“I think it's going to be a lot of fun. A lot of vampires and witches.”

Advertisement

The series will film from today in Wales at Bad Wolf’s Cardiff base, and has been adapted for the screen by Kate Brooke.