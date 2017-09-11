Sherlock’s Louise Brealey cast in Doctor Who producer’s new drama A Discovery of Witches
Brealey will star in Sky 1’s new drama made by production company Bad Wolf, also starring Matthew Goode and produced by Julie Gardner
Louise Brealey and other famous faces are set to sprinkle a little bit of magic on Sky 1 very soon, with the Sherlock, Clique and Back star cast in the channel’s upcoming drama A Discovery of Witches.
Based on the book of the same name by author Deborah Harkness, the series will star Teresa Palmer as Diana, an alchemical history professor who discovers an ancient manuscript that compels her to embrace the magic hidden in her blood.
Watchmen’s Matthew Goode joins her as a charming vampire named Matthew Clairmont, with whom Diana embarks on a forbidden romance across Harkness’ All Souls trilogy. The series will be produced by Bad Wolf productions, the company set up by former Doctor Who producer Julie Gardner and ex-BBC drama commissioner Jane Tranter.
Brealey, meanwhile, will play an American witch called Gillian Chamberlain, and will be joined in the series by actors including Fresh Meat's Greg McHugh, Game of Thrones' Owen Teale, Atlantis' Aiysha Hart, Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling's Elarica Johnson and Waking the Dead's Trevor Eve among others.
“It's based on a trilogy of novels by Deborah Harkness, who's an academic and historian,” Brealey told RadioTimes.com of the new role. “I'm playing a witch.
“It's this sort of cult series of books where witches and vampires and demons live among us, in the modern day. So it's set at Oxford University or thereabouts.
“I think it's going to be a lot of fun. A lot of vampires and witches.”
The series will film from today in Wales at Bad Wolf’s Cardiff base, and has been adapted for the screen by Kate Brooke.